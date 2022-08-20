SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.52. Approximately 23,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,705,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

