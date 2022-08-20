Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $21,410.36 and $92.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.