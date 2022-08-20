SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.93

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.93 and traded as low as $20.46. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCAF. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

