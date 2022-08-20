Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.26.

SNOW stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

