Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Trading Up 16.4%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) shares were up 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 306,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

