SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SLGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.
SomaLogic Price Performance
SomaLogic stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. SomaLogic has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $701.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.38.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
