SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SomaLogic stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. SomaLogic has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $701.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

About SomaLogic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

