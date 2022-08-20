Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SONN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. Analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

