Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SONN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. Analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
