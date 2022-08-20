Sperax (SPA) Price Up 180.8% This Week

Sperax (SPA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Sperax has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sperax has traded up 180.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.58 or 0.07462499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00152522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00255516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00690951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00540060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,591,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,522,626 coins. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

