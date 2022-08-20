Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.40.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 4.8 %
SPR stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
