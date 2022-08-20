Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $80,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.