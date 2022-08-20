Spores Network 1-Day Volume Hits $75,440.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $470,628.11 and approximately $75,440.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
