srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits Market Cap of $63,094.89

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $63,094.89 and approximately $12.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
