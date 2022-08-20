Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 10.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) was down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 26,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 9,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

