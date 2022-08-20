Starr International Co. Inc. Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Starr International Co. Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 3,783,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,570. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

