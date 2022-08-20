STARSHIP One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,526.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $16,526.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782587 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
