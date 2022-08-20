Stater (STR) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,077.00

Stater (STR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Stater has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stater coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Stater has a total market capitalization of $67,194.99 and $13,077.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

Stater Coin Profile

Stater (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

