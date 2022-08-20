Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.55 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.04 million and $5.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00548999 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00247859 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018901 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003272 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
