Step Finance Market Cap Achieves $161,522.89 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $161,522.89 and approximately $176,748.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00778247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

