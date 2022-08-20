Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.08 ($26.62).

STVN stock traded down €0.65 ($0.66) during trading on Friday, hitting €16.56 ($16.90). The company had a trading volume of 94,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.14 and a 200 day moving average of €16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

