Stifel Nicolaus Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$59.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.07.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK.B stock opened at C$44.20 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.