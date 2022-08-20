Stipend Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $132,386.73 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.75 or 0.99983863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00216590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00137905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00239855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

