Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 110,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 179% compared to the typical volume of 39,720 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after acquiring an additional 705,476 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,399,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 128,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 930,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 386,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,428,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.