StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 14.30%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

