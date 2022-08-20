StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

