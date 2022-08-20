StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

