StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
