StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

