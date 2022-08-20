StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,478 shares of company stock worth $188,276. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

