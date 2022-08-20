StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,478 shares of company stock worth $188,276. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.