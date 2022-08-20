StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
