StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

