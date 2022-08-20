StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

