StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 5.5 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.68.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
