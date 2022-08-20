StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

