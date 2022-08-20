StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

