StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.