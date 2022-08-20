StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

