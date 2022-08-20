Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $39,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Down 2.9 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $545.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.39. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

