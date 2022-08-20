Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.96. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

