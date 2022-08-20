Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.