Stratis Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $88.66 million and $9.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,140,125 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
