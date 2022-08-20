S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,348.48

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.48 ($28.38) and traded as high as GBX 2,369 ($28.62). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($26.58), with a volume of 3,613 shares traded.

S&U Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £269.14 million and a P/E ratio of 707.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,345.11. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

Get S&U alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&U

In related news, insider Graham Coombs acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.