Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $14.07. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 26,073 shares.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

