Swerve (SWRV) Trading 31% Lower This Week

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,586,480 coins and its circulating supply is 17,366,553 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

