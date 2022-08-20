Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.84

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.84 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 21.56 ($0.26). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 261,463 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £44.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

