Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06-5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.8 %

SNPS opened at $363.00 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.46.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

