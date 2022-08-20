T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 76,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $717,426,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

