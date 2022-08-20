Tadpole Finance Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,526.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00008912 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Coin Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 566,022 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
