Tap (XTP) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (XTP) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $381,889.22 and approximately $280.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

