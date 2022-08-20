Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %

Tapestry stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tapestry by 44.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $351,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

