Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPR traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 44.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

