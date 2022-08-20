Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ TEDU remained flat at $6.34 on Friday. 24,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
