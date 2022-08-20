Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,334,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

